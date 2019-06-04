Mercer County man arrested in sexual abuse of 9-year-old girl

DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man is facing charges after police say he admitted to sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Officers were called Sunday to a house on Bend Hill Road on reports of a person threatening to commit suicide.

When officers arrived, they were told that Robert Blauser, 66, was confronted with the allegations of the sexual abuse and that he suggested he commit suicide, according to the police report.

Police say Blauser admitted to sexually abusing the girl. Police say the assaults happened between January and February of this year.

Blauser was charged with aggravated indecent assault.