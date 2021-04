Officers were called about 2:11 p.m. on March 26 to a house on Stevenson Road

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was arrested after police say he pointed a bow and arrow at his family.

Officers were called about 2:11 p.m. on March 26 to a house on Stevenson Road in Salem Township on reports of a domestic dispute.

Police say the 30-year-old father from Greenville became angry with his family and pointed a loaded bow and arrow in the direction of his wife and four children ages 1, 3, 4 and 6.

Police did not name the suspect in the public information report.