JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle while a woman was inside.

Scott Morgan, 53, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and other charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Morgan is also charged with DUI as they say he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

A report states that the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 600 block of Main St. and that the victim is a 51-year-old woman from Transfer, Pennsylvania.

Police took Morgan to the Mercer County Jail after the incident, but Morgan has since been released after posting bond.

Morgan is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24, according to court records.