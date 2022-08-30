PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A Mercer County Jail inmate pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceeds, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

According to a press release, Eugene Phillips, 30, of Farrell pled guilty before United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

Reports said that between March and June 2021, Phillips conspired to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceeds while he was detained at the Mercer County Jail with pending state drug trafficking charges.

Phillips can be sentenced to at least 5 years and up to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,500,000.

The press release says that Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller is prosecuting this case on behalf of the United States.

The agencies involved in the investigation include: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Mercer County Drug Task Force, the New Castle Police Department, the Sharon Police Department, the Hermitage Police Department, and the Farrell Police Department.