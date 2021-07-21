Humane Society of Mercer Co. continues fundraising efforts with chicken dinner

TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Humane Society continues to raise money for their new building.

Right now, they’re holding a smoked chicken dinner that you can pre-order until Friday. People who placed an order can pick it up on Sunday, Aug. 1.

It’s not the first time the humane society has used food for fundraising.

“My son inherited the smoker from my father who was starting his own smoking business, so he used to do fundraisers like a summer cookout and we would sell raffle tickets for it so they came up with the idea to do it just because smoked food is incredible and it’s an easy way to make money for the humane society,” said humane officer Courtney Ivan.

The humane society plans on expanding the dates to purchase meals. Those interested in the smoked chicken dinner can contact the humane society’s Facebook page.