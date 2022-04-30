MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Organizations in Mercer County are hosting a memory walk to end drug addiction on Saturday.

The walk to end addiction is hosted by the Operation Lighthouse project, an organization sponsored by the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission.

The walk is a space where family members can heal and grieve those they’ve lost from overdoses.

The County has seen the rate of overdose deaths rise exponentially the last few years.

The walk also happens to coincide with national prescription drug take back day. The initiative promotes getting rid of prescription meds that are no longer needed.

Mercer County Behavioral Health says getting ride of medications not in use can help avoid addiction to certain substances.

“Sometimes, you know, more medication is prescribed than what is needed for maybe, you know, a surgery or an ailment. So taking the least amount of medication is always a good thing to do,” says Tracy Bornick of the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission.

There are ways you can get rid of medications in your home.

There are 11 locations in Mercer County. They are open year round for prescription disposal.

The behavioral health commission also provides deterra disposal bags year round. They will be passing out those bags along with naloxone at the walk today.

The memory walk to end addiction will start at 8 Saturday morning outside the Valley Baptist church.

It is located on Sharon-New Castle Road.