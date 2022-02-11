HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- The Buhl Regional Health Foundation is asking for your help.

The organization wants to reward front line workers in the Shenango Valley.

The Buhl Regional Health Foundation has helped get us through the last two years of the pandemic. A local physician, Dr. George Garrow shared a touching story after going grocery shopping.

“One of the employees approached him with a gift card to Giant Eagle and said, ‘You know, you’re always in here, you always have a smile on your face, you always treat people with kindness and compassion.’ So, we wanted, he wanted, you know, us to try and turn that around and take that out into the community,” said executive director Jennifer Barborak.

If you would like to nominate someone, you can until June 30. It must be someone that lives and works in the Buhl Regional Health Foundation footprint. Up to three winners each week will be chosen to receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.

Not only is the foundation looking to honor frontline workers, but they also want to educate the community.

Every other week, there are “Lunch and Learn” wellness seminars that cover a variety of topics. Professionals in the community are asked to speak at each one. Topics range from men or women’s health to mental health, to preventative screenings.

“We’re working at the community level to identify and to address gaps in health and wellness. And one of those ways is we’re encouraging people to gain knowledge or education on different health and wellness topics,” said Director of Community Outreach & Education Donna Smith.

If you are interested, there are some health chats coming up. These are all done on zoom.

The next talk will be on Tuesday talking about heart health with the American Heart Association.

Every “Lunch and Learn” starts at noon and is about an hour.

You would also have a chance to ask health professionals questions. Registration is not required.

It is the same zoom link for every “Lunch and Learn”, so you can save it to your desktop for easier access.

Here are the dates of the “Lunch and Learn” seminars: