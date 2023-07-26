SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Once again, the Lady Scouts are in the midst of their second Annual Food Fight! The women-led organization is teaming up with the Community Food Warehouse to feed Mercer County residents in need.

The Lady Scouts have set a high goal this year, hoping to beat last year’s total of more than 7,000 pounds of food donated.

All the donations go to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County. It currently helps feed roughly 15,000 residents.

“In the first six months of 2023, we distributed over 1.2 million pounds thus far with the busiest season ahead of us,” said Rebecca Paige, with the Mercer County Community Food Warehouse.

So far, more than 30 Shenango Valley Businesses have joined the fight. Reynolds Service Incorporated is one of them. This is their second year participating in the Lady Scouts Food Fight. They came in second last but looking to take the gold this year.

Businesses still have time to join the fight.

“To see the community support around the Food Fight that the Lady Scouts have put together for us — I mean they are coming from Jamestown, Greenville, from down here in the Valley, just all across Mercer County. We couldn’t be more grateful,” Paige said.

The food fight is going on through August 14. The Lady Scouts hope to collect more than 1 ton of donations this year.

Drop-off locations include: