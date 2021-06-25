Mercer County farm opens new creamery with the help from Pa. state grant

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Glass bottles filled with milk, made fresh every week at the Canon Dairy Farm in Mercer County’s Shenango Township. Strawberry, chocolate, white — either by the quart or half gallon.

In these days of dairy farms down-sizing, or closing, Canon Dairy has used a state grant from Pennsylvania to expand.

Marie Canon showed off Canon Creamery Friday, the newest addition to the Canon Dairy Farm.

She also showed off the pasteurized but non-homogenized milk that’s made on site and how the cream rises to the top and has to be shaken before drinking.

Canon says it’s better tasting than the whole milk bought in a store.

“The whole milk at the store is 3.5%. Our test runs about 4% fat, so it’s thicker and it’s creamier,” Canon said.

Canon also showed off the new processing plant, which was the reason for the addition in the first place.

“And we’re able to milk the cows right into this, so when the milk goes into the pipeline from the cow, it goes directly into here,” she said.

The building and the equipment cost the Canon’s $200,000, $50,000 of which came from a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

“It was very helpful, but we were going to go ahead and do this whether we got the grant or not. It just made it easier,” Canon said.

Inside the new large cooler, the shelves are stocked, ready for an open house on Saturday.

There are plans to expand — possibly transforming one of the farm’s barns into a retail store. Along with the milk, cheese curds are available in four flavors. There are also plans to make butter and cream, and who knows, maybe someday ricotta cheese and ice cream.

“We built in a little bit of room, so we would be able to add wherever, what machines we needed to carry on,” Canon said.

The creamery’s open house is Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the farm at 22 Jackson Road. It’s a West Middlesex mailing address, but it’s actually Shenango Township.

The Creamery is regularly open Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.

The milk is sold in glass bottles. So, just like the old days, there is a deposit, which will be refunded when the bottle is returned.