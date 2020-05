Social distancing guidelines must still be followed, and visitors should still wear masks when entering the building

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – After more than a month of limited access, the Mercer County Courthouse will reopen Monday for normal operations.

The Courthouse will open at 8:30 a.m.

Visitors should look through the list of departments, or call ahead to make sure particular services are available.

Social distancing guidelines must still be followed, and visitors should still wear masks when entering the building.