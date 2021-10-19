Mercer County commissioners agree to repair 17 bridges

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A new project in Mercer County will allow 17 county-owned bridges to be repaired.

The project is broken up into three groups, according to Brad Elder, Mercer County’s bridge engineer.

“The first set was a couple of bridges that were in worse condition that have similar problems, and we’re gonna try to get those done, kind of the same way. So they’re bundled together to get done fast and similarly,” Elder said.

The second group will consist of seven bridges that are older, near 100 years old and deteriorating.

The third group will focus on bridges that have been affected by weather conditions over the years.

Elder said in total, the preliminary efforts to getting this project started is roughly $2 million, but the exact total for the entire project is not yet known.

Elder said funding for the project will come from the county general funds.

There is no current timeline for construction on the bridges, and Elder said the county is currently working on several other projects.

The 17 bridges are all still open.

“I think that first set of three bridges, at least one of those, if not two, are close to needing closed, and what that means is the weight limits are coming down. We don’t like to see the weight limits too low,” Elder said.

Below is a list of each bridge that will be repaired and where they are located:

0000 – Harrisville Road in Worth Township

0101 – Halfway Road in Greene Township

1111 – Carpenter Road in New Vernon Township

0213 – in KO road Sugar Grove Township

0613 – Creek Road in French Creek Township

0702 – Wise Road in West Salem Township

0724 – Cossitt Road in West Salem Township

1602 – Stock Farm Road in Lake Township

2104 – North Cottage Road in Jackson Township

2111 – Hosack in Jackson Township

2113 – South Foster in Jackson Township

2209 – Creek Road in Worth Township

2337 – Spencer Avenue in Sharon

2339 – Service Avenue in Sharon

2603 – Oakland Road in Findley Township

2904 – Bend Road in Wilmington Township

3017 – Tower Road in Springfield Township