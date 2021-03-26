Mercer County business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

Despite multiple warnings, Golub intentionally kept his bank transactions under $10,000 to avoid the bank’s currency transaction report

PITTSBURGH, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a Mercer County roofing and siding business pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of tax evasion Friday, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced.

Dustin R. Golub, 35, of Hermitage, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was advised that for the calendar years 2016, 2017 and 2018, Golub intentionally failed to report a total of approximately $3,791,891 in gross receipts from his business, Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding.

Instead of depositing all of his business receipts into his business operating accounts, he attempted to conceal business receipts by spreading them among nine different personal bank accounts, including four personal accounts in the names of his children.

Additionally, the Court was advised that, despite multiple warnings, Golub intentionally kept his bank transactions under $10,000 to avoid the bank’s currency transaction reports.

The total tax loss to the United States is $438,134.

Judge Hardy scheduled sentencing for July 29, 2021. The law provides for a total sentence of five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

Pending sentencing, the court released Golub on a $25,000 bond.

Golub is also the former Kennedy Catholic boys basketball coach.

He resigned from Kennedy Catholic for personal reasons at the same time a bill of information was filed charging him with tax evasion.