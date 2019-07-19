Mercer County bridgework prompts 22-mile detour

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A public meeting is scheduled to talk about a bridge replacement project in East Lackawannock Township that will include a 22-mile detour.

PennDOT plans to replace the bridge on Route 158 over Brandy Run, near Brandy Springs Park.

The project will require a 22-mile detour while the work is being done.

A public meeting is scheduled to go over the project and address concerns. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the East Lackawannock Township Building, 1019 Mercer-New Wilmington Rd.

The 22-mile detour will use Route 208 and Route 19. The detour is expected to be in place for one month.

The bridge is classified as being in poor condition. Approximately 1,800 vehicles use the bridge per day, according to PennDOT.

The project is expected to be done next summer.