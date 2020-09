Crews will be doing preservation work on the Lake Wilhelm Bridge

NEW VERNON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – In Mercer County, the bridge that carries Lake Wilhelm Road over the water in New Vernon Township will be closed for the next seven days.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be doing preservation work on the bridge.

The detour is Carpenters Road to Route 19 to Church Street to Georgetown Road.

