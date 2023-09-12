(WKBN) – Mercer County has officially started its property tax reassessment project.

The county is working with Tyler Technologies to conduct a sales study on properties sold within the county over a 30-month period.

There will be several public meetings where residents can ask questions to help them understand the process:

Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 6 p.m., at the Hermitage VFW, 5550 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA

Monday, September 18, 2023, 6 p.m., at the Lakeview High School, 2482 Mercer Street, Stoneboro, PA

Thursday, September 28, 2023, 6:30 p.m., at the Penn State Extension Office, 463 North Perry Highway, Mercer, PA

Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 6 p.m., at Greenville High School, 9 Donation Road, Greenville, PA

More information is also available online here.

The entire project should be finalized no later than November 2026.