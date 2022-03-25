HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County has recently been added to a quarantine list of counties in Pennsylvania to help contain the spotted lanternfly.

The quarantine strictly prohibits the movement of any spotted lanternfly, no matter what stage of development, and regulates the movement of articles that may harbor the insect.

Known lanternfly infestations are not widespread in the newly quarantined counties but in scattered municipalities shown on the department’s online map.

In Mercer County, the infestation is in the southeastern portion of the county.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding made the announcement Friday that Mercer County is one of 11 additional counties on the list of 45. Other new counties included on the list are Adams, Armstrong, Bedford, Centre, Fulton, Indiana, Lycoming, Snyder, Union and Washington.

Businesses that operate in or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a Spotted Lanternfly permit. The permit is designed to educate business travelers — regardless of their industry and whether or not they transport goods – to recognize spotted lanternflies and know how to keep from giving them a ride to a new area

“Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Redding said. “It’s up to every Pennsylvanian to be on the lookout for these bad bugs. Walk your yard, gardens, or land before spring hatch and scrape egg masses. Kill every bug. Check your vehicles before traveling to ensure you’re not transporting them to a new area for new opportunities to devastate crops and outdoor quality of life.”

Redding said adult lanternflies do not survive the winter months. However, last season’s insects have laid eggs on any outdoor surface in masses of 30-60 eggs, each covered with a mud- or putty-like protective coating. Finding and destroying egg masses now will prevent their hatching and reduce their spread this season.

To learn how to recognize the insect and its eggs, how to separate common myths from facts, and how to safely control it on your property, visit Penn State Extension’s website, extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly or contact your local PSU Extension office.

For more information on spotted lanternflies, visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.