Mercer County humane society gets new building for just $1 — but it’ll still need donations

TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – After nearly eight months without a building, the Humane Society of Mercer County has a new home. And the asking price? It’s only a dollar.

A community member gave the organization the building, saying he just wanted to give back to the community. He has a shelter dog and thought this was the best way to do it.

The building is the former Transfer Elementary School, which became a culinary school after the elementary school moved out. It’s been sitting vacant for over a decade.

The former building the Humane Society used was small, and they said it was more of a risk to have animals there than it was safe.

The new location is 23,000 square feet and sits on 10 acres of land. The Humane Society said with that amount of space, the possibilities are endless.

“We’ll be able to bring people in — groomers, vets maybe, some low-cost stuff a couple of times during the months,” said Paul Tobin, lead humane officer. “We have a behavioralist that works with our dogs. He’s been talking about wanting to get into a facility so this will give him a spot to come to. So it’ll be pretty big.”

They also plan to use the building to help out other rescues.

Before they’re able to do all of this and open their doors, there’s plenty of work that needs to be done. And even though the building was only a dollar, the renovations are going to be pricier.

The building is pretty structurally sound but there are some mechanical issues that need to be taken care of, as well as electric, painting, patching up holes and getting rid of vandalism.

Since the Humane Society is a nonprofit, it doesn’t get any help from the government. It’s run strictly on donations, which is what it’s counting on to put this whole thing together.

“Everybody’s pretty excited,” Tobin said. “It’s taken off pretty well. Just within the last couple of weeks, we’ve been trying to put things together. A lot of community support so far. Things are going to turn out pretty good.”

There are plenty of ways to help if you’d like to, whether through donations or volunteering. The Humane Society of Mercer County is hosting several events to raise money. It’s planning a chicken dinner sometime in August and it’s hoping to have that at the new facility. You can also donate via its Facebook page.