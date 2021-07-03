Mercer Co. dispatch: Be on lookout for vehicle, possible armed robbery suspects

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A BOLO alert has been issued for the area for a silver Toyota Camry early Saturday morning.

Mercer officials say to be only the lookout for the vehicle. Four Black males are believed to be in the car.

They may be involved in a possible armed robbery that happened in Sharon, Pennsylvania, according to Mercer County dispatch.

Officials also alerted the Trumbull County area.

Mercer County dispatch told First News if anyone sees the car to proceed with caution and to call 911.