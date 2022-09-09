GREENE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a woman with disabilities.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Rodney Sealand, 66, committed the crime while he was employed as a bus/transport driver. He had been transporting adults with disabilities to the McAr Day Program in Hermitage.

The report states that during these transports, Sealand had sexual contact with a 64-year-old woman with intellectual disabilities. According to the report, Sealand drove the victim to a secluded area at the time of the alleged crime on Aug. 19.

Sealand is now charged with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse of a person with a mental disability, aggravated indecent assault of a person with a mental disability and indecent assault of a person with a mental disability.

Sealand was arraigned Wednesday, and bond was set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing was set for 3 p.m. Sept. 28.