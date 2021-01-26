Mercer and Lawrence county schools share in grant for cafeteria upgrades

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than $875,000 in grants would go to 59 elementary, middle and high schools.

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) Three local schools in Pennsylvania are receiving funds from the state to upgrade their cafeterias.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than $875,000 in grants would go to 59 elementary, middle and high schools to help purchase new foodservice equipment.

“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy and overall performance in school increases,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”

Funding for the grants was made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s used to buy or upgrade refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.

In Mercer County, Sharpsville Area Senior High School is getting $22,346 for a combi or 3-in-1 oven.

In Lawrence County, Union Area High School is getting 20,887 for an electric conveyor oven, while Lincoln Junior-Senior High School is getting $16,892 for a gas convection steamer.