Mentorship program crowns girl, awards $2K scholarship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Garden of Hope Mentorship program crowned one girl and awarded her with a $2,000 scholarship at a Cinderella ball Saturday.

The program works with girls from eighth through twelfth grade. It is designed to help guide them and provide support.

“What we do is we give them workshops that pertain to etiquette, how to build a resume, financial literacy. We also try to get our community involved to allow them to come in to speak to the young ladies about their future goals as well,” said Assistant Director of the program, Sha’Ron Skinner.

The program has women mentors who work one-on-one with the girls. They do community service and weekly workshops.

On Saturday, Trinitee Hendrix was crowned as the winner of the five month program, receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

“You have that sisterhood, that’s a real good opportunity to, like, if you don’t have friends, to gain friends. If you don’t have anybody at home, you can have these people as mentors and it’s real good,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix is a freshman at Youngstown Early College. She is a part of Fast Track, which allows her to take college courses.

She plans to continue working with the program and later attend college to be a pediatrician.

The program will start back up again in February and will be accepting new girls who wish to apply.

Anyone interested in applying can visit their website.