Mentor theft victim tracks stolen dirt bike through online sale to Hubbard buyer

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard couple was followed home after unknowingly purchasing a stolen dirt bike online last Thursday.

Just after 8 p.m. on August 5, the couple called the Liberty Township Police Department and told police a car had been following them for about thirty minutes.

After arriving at the police department, the couple told police they went to Mentor to buy the dirt bike from a man on Facebook.

They told police that when they arrived, the seller told them they had three more dirt bikes for sale and that he had “rich” friends who gave him the bikes to sell.

The couple noticed they were being followed in Warren and were worried that the driver was going to steal their dirt bike.

The person following the couple told police that he believed the bike was his dirt bike that was stolen on May 22.

He told police he saw the bike for sale on Facebook and was able to track it to where it was being sold in Mentor and planned on following the couple so he could get an address for the bike and then contact police.

Liberty police were able to match the VIN on the title to the VIN on the bike and confirmed it belonged to the man following the buyers.

The bike was handed over to police.