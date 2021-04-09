Mental health treatment ordered for man suspected of vandalism at Mt. Carmel church in Youngstown

Vancampen is charged with vandalism, a fifth degree felony, after he was arrested Feb. 26 for the destruction of several statues at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in the vandalism of thousands of dollars of property at a Smoky Hollow church has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment.

The order was issued Thursday by Municipal Court Judge Renee DiSalvo after a mental health evaluation found Caleb Vancampen, 20, of East Palestine, incompetent to be stand trial.

Vancampen is charged with vandalism, a fifth degree felony, after he was arrested Feb. 26 for the destruction of several statues at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Police said Vancampen confessed after he was questioned by detectives. He was a suspect after being cited the day before for breaking into several cars in the area around the church.

Judge DiSalvo ordered the evaluation after Vancampen was arraigned on the vandalism charge.

Vancampen will be taken to a mental health facility to receive treatment and the charges against him will remain stayed.

A hearing will be held June 8 to determine if the treatment has restored Vancampen to competency.

If it has, then the case will proceed against him.