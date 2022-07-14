YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers teen accused of making threats to conduct a mass shooting will undergo a mental health evaluation.

The decision was made Thursday during a pretrial hearing for the teen in Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

A magistrate also denied a motion by defense counsel to release the teen.

The 15-year-old boy was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on July 1 on charges of making terroristic threats, domestic violence, inducing panic and possessing criminal tools. His arrest came after a short stay in an out-of-town mental health facility, where he was receiving treatment after police were called June 17 to his Struthers home.

The charges were filed after an investigation that began June 17 when police were tipped off by the FBI that the teen was on a live chat on the internet threatening to kill his father.

Reports said officers found two loaded handguns along with several loaded magazines. Reports said there were over 100 rounds of ammunition and the handguns were emblazoned with racist and Nazi slogans, including a swastika.

Police took the boy’s phone and got a search warrant to look at it, reports said. Inside the phone, investigators found Nazi and anti-Semitic materials as well as a manifesto. Investigators also reported seeing on the phone a video the teen made where he said he planned to kill his father, then shoot as many Black people as he could while driving to a synagogue, where he was going to carry out a mass shooting.

On June 20, the teen was transferred to an out-of-town mental health facility. That same day, the teen’s father gave investigators a journal kept by the teen that had anti-Semitic sayings as well as phrases and threats toward people who are Black, Jewish or gay, and others. Also on the phone was an app commonly used by Nazi sympathizers that the teen used to participate in several forums, reports said.

When police first had contact with the teen, they took him to St. Elizabeth Health Center before he was transferred to the mental health facility.

The mental health evaluation ordered Thursday will be finished by the teen’s next court date.