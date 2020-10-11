‘Men’s Rally in the Valley’ still takes place despite smaller numbers due to COVID-19

The event brings men from all counties in the Mahoning Valley together for a day of worship and praise

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of men around the Valley showed up to the “Men’s Rally in the Valley” event at the Covelli Center on Saturday.

This year marks the 11th year of the event. It started at 7 a.m. and ended in the afternoon.

Everyone was asked to wear a mask and social distance from one another.

There were vendors, guest speakers and gospel singers.

Event coordinator Bing Newton says thousands usually show up for the event, but that was different this year because of the pandemic.

“Men need to step forward and be the leaders in their families, in their churches, in their cities, wherever they live,” Newton said.

Newton said they focused on each person who walked through the door.

