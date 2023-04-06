YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Men Across the Mahoning Valley are invited for a day of worship at Stambaugh Auditorium, Saturday.

It will be for the 14th annual Men’s Rally in the Valley. The doors for the event will open at 9 a.m. and the vent begins at 10.

One of the guest speakers is Kevin Sorbo, who was in the TV show Hercules in the 90s.

The hope is to get more younger men to come out.

“The purpose of this was to get men together for fellowship because when you get guys together they talk, they can learn,” said organizer Bob Popa.

They are hoping for a couple of thousand people at the event. This is the first time they’ve hosted it on Easter Weekend.