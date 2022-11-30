HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon Region Medical Center offered free health screenings for men on Wednesday, providing some helpful information.

The center debuted information on a new type of procedure it’s offering for enlarged prostates.

The non-surgical procedure uses a vapor to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a noncancerous enlargement of the prostate.

“It’s called a Rezum procedure. It uses a vapor — a natural vapor — to inject into the prostate,” says Dr. Mohammed Al-Areef, urologist.

According to Al-Areef, this water vapor therapy procedure is much safer than the traditional surgical route.