Men’s Health Month focuses on regular doctor visits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Doctors across the valley are saying regular visits for men can help prevent health problems in the future.

To spread the message, Men’s Health Month and week and are focusing on routine care to stave off illness and disease.

The goal is to get more men to the doctor’s office for regular checkups.

According to menshealthmonth.org, one out of two men are diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime compared to women, which is one in three.

The top cause of death in men is heart disease, which can come from poor diet, lack of exercise, and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control says the two most common cancers in men are lung and prostate cancer.

All of those diseases can be treated early through regular doctor visits.

“One of the big things that I hear from guys is when they do actually come in is I’ve had this symptom for a number of weeks or a number of months. That’s the number one tip I have for guys – If you start to have problems, I wouldn’t ignore it,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla, Family Practice of Salem.

Sevilla says exercise and eating healthy are first steps to a better lifestyle. Strict calorie counting isn’t necessary, but portion control and a quick 15 to 30-minute daily workout can make a difference along with stopping or limiting tobacco and alcohol use.