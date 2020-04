Those who look under the age of 16 will be asked to show their IDs

(WKBN) – Menards announced on its website Thursday that children under the age of 16 will not be allowed into stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is also not allowing any pets inside their stores, with the exception of service dogs.

According to Menards, if a person looks under the age of 16, he or she will be asked to show his or her ID.

Menards has adjusted hours as well. Monday through Saturday the store is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.