WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after two people were shot.

According to a report, officers were called around 10:53 p.m. Tuesday when two men with gunshot wounds arrived at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center’s emergency room.

One of the men is 24 years old and the other is 36 years old, and both are from Warren.

Officers found the victims’ vehicle in the parking lot, the rear window was shot out, and there were bullet holes in the doors. There was also blood found on the vehicle.

About 30 minutes prior, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Mason St. NW, on reports of a home getting hit by gunfire.

Witnesses told the officer that they heard several people hanging out on a porch then they heard shots, and a bullet went through one of his windows.

Officers found several 9mm shell casings on the porch and a .40 S&W shell casing. They also found broken glass in the street.

However, police have not clarified if the two shootings are related.

The current conditions of the men is unclear, and it’s unknown where they were shot.