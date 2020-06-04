Men tell police they were blocked in by bikers, beaten in North Bloomfield

Two men were treated at a hospital in Geauga County after they say they were beaten up by bikers

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were treated at a hospital in Geauga County after they say they were beaten up by bikers.

According to a report by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, hospital staff at University Hospital in Geauga County notified them that two men were in their emergency room being treated for injuries that may be related to a crime.

The two 19-year-old men told dispatchers that they were driving around in North Bloomfield at about 2:10 a.m. when a group of bikers boxed them in, forcing them to stop.

The men said the bikers were angry that their music was too loud.

The bikers got the men out of the car and beat them up, according to the report.

The driver of the car then drove himself and his passenger to the hospital.

Dispatchers said they asked the men if they had any information about the bikers or their identities and they said no.

The victims were told they could come to the police station at a later date and file a police report.