Men sentenced for running illegal gambling trailer in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - Two men accused of running an illegal gambling trailer in Girard received their sentences on Wednesday in Girard Municipal Court.

James Locke, 40, was sentenced to two years of probation and was ordered to pay costs and fines.

He pleaded no contest and was found guilty of gambling, cheating, falsification and criminal trespass.

Samuel Staffen, 55, was sentenced to a year of probation plus costs and fines. He was also ordered to make restitution of $232 to the victim and confiscate all items seized by investigators, including the trailer.

He pleaded no contest and was found guilty of gambling, cheating and criminal trespass.

Last month, Locke and Staffen were arrested during an investigation of a mobile gambling operation parked at Sunoco gas station on State Street in Girard.

Police said the men told the Sunoco clerk that they were a promotions team from NASCAR, but they were taking money from people in games of chance. Police said the big prizes for those games were impossible to win, and the men didn't even have the prizes on hand.

Officers said Locke had multiple warrants for his arrest and at least one was gambling-related. He told police that he had been running such operations for nine years.

Police said they did not have permits or proper paperwork for the operation.