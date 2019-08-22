Men sentenced for killing Youngstown man during 2016 robbery

Investigators said the men went to a house on Kensington Avenue to rob the victim, but shot and killed him instead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men involved in a deadly shooting and robbery almost three years ago were sentenced Thursday morning.

Jalon Allen and David Oliver both pleaded guilty this month in the shooting death of Andre Harrison in 2016, taking plea deals in the case.

Prosecutors say surveillance video from September 2016 was the key to getting guilty pleas from suspects.

In the video, Allen can be seen shuffling cash while Oliver sits off to the side. When the door opens, Oliver pulls a gun from his pants and goes into the house on Kensington Avenue, shooting and killing Harrison.

Hours after the shooting, the house was set on fire and destroyed.

“Today was a day of closure,” Wendy Heard said. “It was a day of closure for everybody.”

Heard was Harrison’s girlfriend and the mother of their children. She spoke in court Thursday morning as both Allen and Oliver were sentenced for their roles in the case in separate hearings.

“Me and my kids are going through a very rough time, we still are,” she said. “Some days are good and some days are bad.”

Prosecutors say the men went to the house to rob Harrison of drugs. In court, both insisted they never intended to shoot anyone.

“I allowed bad drug habits to put me in bad places I wouldn’t normally be with people I wouldn’t normally be with,” Allen said.

While Allen was given an 18-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter, robbery and burglary, Oliver could spend the rest of his life in prison on murder and weapons charges.

“I hope now that they can find some comfort in my sentence in knowing justice is served. I’m sorry,” Oliver said.

For now, Heard said her children are in counseling and she’s trying to move on.

“Forgiveness was really hard for me and it still is hard for me, but it’s sad that a 30-second decision can give somebody 30 years to life.”

More than anything else, she wishes the violence would stop.