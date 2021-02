A team of men pulled the driver from the car and away from the crash scene

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of men pulled a driver from a burning car in Warren Wednesday morning.

The car caught on fire just before 11 a.m. It crashed into the North-Mar Church sign on Route 82.

The driver was still in the car when smoke started coming from it.

A team of men pulled the driver from the car and away from the crash scene. They think the driver may have crashed because of a medical emergency.

He was taken to the hospital.