Men indicted on federal charges of illegal firearm possession

Both men aren't supposed to have weapons due to past convictions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were indicted last week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dozie Blackmon, 31, of Warren, and David Lee Owens, 26, address not listed, were both indicted in separate cases by a federal grand jury and are awaiting arraignment.

Blackmon’s case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Sara Lioi, and Owens’ case has been assigned to Judge Pamela Barker.

Owens served a 21-month prison sentence stemming from a 2017 conviction in federal court on the same charge. He is prohibited from owning or being around a firearm because of a 2013 conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for aggravated burglary.

An affidavit said he was arrested Aug. 2 by troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol after a chase in which the car he was driving struck a utility pole and ended up in a front yard.

The affidavit did not say where the chase began.

Troopers found a loaded 9mm handgun on the floorboard of the car, the affidavit said.

Warren police managed to find Owens and detain him until troopers could arrive, the affidavit said.

Blackmon was indicted following a July 28 traffic stop by Warren police for a faded temporary tag.

Blackmon appeared very nervous during the stop and told officers he had a warrant, according to an affidavit in that case.

After Blackmon was taken out of the car, he admitted there was a gun inside. Police searched and found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine loaded with 30 rounds, the affidavit said.

Blackmon is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2008 conviction for aggravated robbery in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. He also has two subsequent felony convictions from the same court.

