Men firing guns leads to panicked situation in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One suspect is in custody following an incident late Thursday afternoon near the Stonegate Place Apartments in Warren.

Police were called to that area along 1210 Roberts Avenue NW for reports of gunfire in the area. That set off a panicked situation, and residents ran for shelter.

This was right around the time kids were being dropped off from school.

No one was hit.

Residents say there were three men in the area firing.

Police chased down the suspects, and one person was arrested.

Allante Jones, 23, was charged with discharging firearms and tampering with evidence, according to a police report.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on a warrant.