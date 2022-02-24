YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Judges in two separate Mahoning County Common Pleas Court courtrooms Thursday heard gun cases.

Before Judge Maureen Sweeney, Marchello Stokes, 35, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

The charges stem from a July 15 arrest by police serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a home in the 3000 block of Hudson Avenue. Reports said police found a 9mm handgun, a .22-caliber handgun, a .380-caliber handgun, a .12-gauge shotgun, four scales, cocaine and over $3,500 cash.

As part of his plea agreement, Stokes, who appeared via video from the Mahoning County Jail, also agreed to forfeit the cash and the guns.

His attorney, John Juhasz, told Judge Sweeney his client has battled addiction issues for years and the warrant caught his attention because his wife and children were at the home the time the warrant was served and they have since left him.

Stokes apologized, saying he was a “disappointment to my family.”

A one-year sentence for violating his parole will be served concurrently with the two-year sentence.

Stokes was given credit for 244 days served in the county jail while awaiting the outcome of his case.

Pleading guilty before Judge John Durkin to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was Tome Shaw, 37, of Austintown. He is free on bond and will be sentenced April 13 following a presentence investigation.

His attorney Ross Smith said Shaw is not allowed to have a gun because of a felonious assault conviction in 2003 in which a stolen car he was driving rammed a Boardman police car. He said his client has had minimal contact with law enforcement since then.

Shaw’s plea comes after an Oct. 23, 2020, arrest by city police on South Pearl Street. Reports said police were called by someone who was in a hit-skip accident being followed by a vehicle being driven by Shaw and police followed both vehicles there.

Reports said when questioned, Shaw said he had a gun in the vehicle and police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console.

The plea came after Judge Durkin denied a suppression motion in the case filed by Smith.