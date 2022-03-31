YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Attorneys are recommending two years in prison for a man who pleaded guilty Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for shooting at a car with a child inside.

Taryll Howell, 28, of Boardman, pleaded guilty before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of improper discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, a third degree felony, with a firearm specification and a misdemeanor charge of child endangering.

Sentencing will be at a later date after a presentence investigation is completed.

Assistant Prosecutor Ashley Lanz and defense attorney J. Gerald Ingram are recommending a sentence of two years in prison for Howell. Prosecutors have also agreed not to oppose a request for judicial release when Howell is eligible to do so.

Howell is accused of shooting at a car Sept. 4 during an argument that broke out between his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend at the time as a child was in the car. No one was hurt.

Howell has been free on bail as his case has wound its way through the court system.

Also pleading guilty to charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business was Orlando Kirk, 29.

Kirk was arrested about 2:55 a.m. Aug. 27 on state Route 193 by members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who pulled him over for having a burned out license plate light.

When troopers saw marijuana in the car they asked Howell to get out and reports said he ran across the road through oncoming traffic to an embankment, where he then got on the ground for troopers.

Inside a hollowed out space in the steering column of the car Kirk was driving, troopers found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

Kirk was sentenced to probation and time served in the Mahoning County jail. He served 38 days in jail after his arrest and when he posted bond, he was then sentenced to six months in the county jail on a probation violation in another case.

The sentence was agreed upon between Lanz and defense attorney Charles Strader and upheld by Judge Sweeney.

Kirk, who was recently released from jail, apologized and said he is glad no one got hurt.

Judge Sweeney warned him that if he violates his probation, he will serve more than six months in jail.