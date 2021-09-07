Men continue ‘Welcome Back’ tradition for Youngstown school students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown tradition was back this morning as students returned to school for their first day.

Every year men from the community gather at Chaney and East High schools to welcome back the students and cheer them on.

“We got together and just wanted to be a positive light in the beginning of the school year. So, we got a bunch of the fathers and dads, and I think it was important for us to call out men, specifically dads, you know all the men in the community we asked them to come out to the high schools to help us cheer on the students on their first day,” said Charles Colvin, one of the organizers.

This year was a little different as they also gathered at Chaney and East middle schools.

“It’s a good cause, the kids are excited. I think it’s a morale booster to show the kids that we’re caring and we’re starting the year off right and we’re excited to support them,” Colvin said.

It’s a way to encourage the students to have a good first day and to show them community support.

It’s also a way to show the kids that the men in the community care and are present.

The cheer and greet is put together each year by Colvin and City Kids Care.

The principal at Chaney Middle School, Eboni Williams, sent a statement about the event. She said,

“As our students started their middle school journey today, it was exciting and encouraging to have so many masked, but smiling faces here to greet our scholars. It set a great tone for a great day and we’re grateful for our Chip and Brandon and our Chaney Middle School supporters.”

Colvin says they plan to continue this tradition every year.