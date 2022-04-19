YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal indictment was unsealed Tuesday charging two men with storing guns, drugs and cash in separate houses on the South Side, including over 101 pounds of cocaine and over $1.2 million cash.

Vincent Barber and Ramon Wright, ages unavailable, are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and heroin and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime.

A federal grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio issued the indictment on April 13, but it wasn’t sealed until Tuesday when both men were arrested.

It is unclear where they are being held. There is no record of them being in the Mahoning County Jail.

Barber pleaded not guilty at his arraignment today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Parker and will be held pending an April 22 detention hearing. It is not known yet when Wright will be arraigned.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr.

The indictment charges the two with conspiring to sell drugs between February 2018 and February 2019, using three homes on Gibson Street and one on Potomac Avenue to store drugs, cash and weapons.

The indictment in the case said Wright bought a home on Potomac Avenue in February of 2018 and another home on Gibson Street in November 2018.

Barber also paid for electricity at one of the homes on Gibson Street, the indictment said.

The indictment also said on Feb. 8, 2019, Barber delivered $300,000 cash to an undercover law enforcement officer while Wright conducted “counter-surveillance” of the delivery.

On Feb. 13, 2019, investigators served search warrants at all four houses. At one of the homes on Gibson Street, they reported finding over 55 pounds of cocaine and $1,224,336 cash.

At a second Gibson Street home. investigators reported finding a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, $46,778 cash and a .40-caliber handgun.

At the third Gibson Street home, investigators said they found heroin, cocaine, a 9mm pistol, an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a .22-caliber pistol.

The indictment said everything found in the houses on Gibson Street was possessed by Barber.

At the Potomac Avenue home, the indictment said Wright had over 46 pounds of cocaine and a .357-Magnum revolver.

The government attached a forfeiture specification to the indictment, meaning they look to seize all the cash, guns and any other items that are found to be purchased with money that was obtained from selling drugs.