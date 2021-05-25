Men charged with crash that hurt officer, police chase in Trumbull County

They're also facing drug charges after what police found in the car

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges after a police chase and crash in Trumbull County Monday evening.

Charles Pickard, 21, is charged with trafficking, possession of drugs and failure to comply.

Antwan Tarver, also 21, is charged with resisting arrest, drug possession and complicity.

They have been arrested and are in the county jail.

A third person involved in the incident is not facing charges.

It started when police tried to pull over a car on Route 62 in Brookfield for tinted windows.

Police said the driver crashed into a Hubbard police cruiser, and everyone in the car got out and started running. Officers were able to catch up to them.

Police said they found marijuana and several thousands of dollars in cash inside the car.

An officer’s nose and kneecap were broken, and he was taken to the hospital.