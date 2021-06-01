Men charged in fight involving Boardman officers outside Days Inn

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges after a fight broke out involving officers in a Boardman parking lot Monday morning.

According to a police report, officers were called out to the Days Inn on South Avenue just before 1 a.m. for a problem in the parking lot.

When they got there, officers said three people were standing by a car in the parking lot. They said a woman was leaning on the hood of the car, crying and holding her stomach area.

The report says the woman seemed intoxicated and one of the men there said she was having a mental illness episode.

While on the scene, officers said another intoxicated man, later identified as Shawn Drogus, was standing by the building, trying to talk to the woman. When officers asked if he was involved in the situation, he told them, “No, but I’m here watching to make sure everything is alright.”

According to the report, officers asked Drogus to leave the area and he started arguing with them, saying he knows his rights and he wasn’t going anywhere.

Police said they called an ambulance for the woman. They said Drogus continued yelling profanities and refused to leave when his brother, Shane Drogus, walked over to the parking lot.

The report says Shane also seemed intoxicated and was yelling for officers to leave his brother alone.

When officers tried to put Shawn in handcuffs, the report said he tried to resist arrest while Shane kept moving up to officers, recording video on his phone and yelling that Shawn did nothing wrong.

The report says Shawn pushed officers and elbowed one in the chest. Police Tased Shawn, bringing him to the ground, but the report says he continued resisting arrest by trying to punch and kick officers.

During the fight, the report says one officer punched Shawn in the face to try to get control of the situation.

After about five minutes of fighting, the report says police called for backup and officers from other departments showed up to help. The report says Shawn was then handcuffed and arrested.

According to the report, one officer was kicked in the chest three times, another was kicked in the stomach area, and a third was hit in the leg and arm and punched in the shoulder.

The report says Shawn tried to reach for an officer’s holster at one point during the fight, but was turned onto his side.

Shawn was taken to the hospital, but he wasn’t seriously hurt. He’s charged with assault on police officers, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The report says Shane was also arrested on charges of obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

They were both scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

According to the report, the woman involved in the original call bit a paramedic while being checked. That paramedic wanted to pursue charges, the report says.