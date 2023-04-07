YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of men from Teen Challenge Youngstown carried a cross throughout the city in honor of Good Friday.

The walk ended with them carrying the 20 foot tall cross up the steps of the Stambaugh Auditorium.

The 14th annual Men’s Rally in the Valley will happen at the auditorium Saturday. This group of men were able to write down the concerns and confessions.

During Saturday’s rally, they will nail them to the cross.

James Zieser is the secretary of Men of Faith. He says the cross has a special story.

“That was the cross that was built during one of the rallies…the title was ‘Let’s meet at the Cross.’ and our speaker actually carried this giant log down the aisle, up onto the stage, chopped it in half and put the cross together and stood it up and gave his message,” said Ziser.

Ziser says so many people in the community help make Men’s Rally in the Valley possible. It really means a lot to the Men of Faith group.