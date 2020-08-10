Men arrested after authorities track mailed package containing meth to Youngstown home

The return address was from Glendale, Arizona, which the affidavit noted is a common point of origination for packages of meth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men are in federal custody after authorities last week tracked a package of methamphetamine through the mail from Arizona to a south side home.

Samuel Shipton, 35, and Jadon Hollister, 40, are both in the Mahoning County Jail on a federal hold for a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The two were arrested Thursday after agents tracked the package to Shipton’s home on Volney Road, then followed it to a home on Meadowbrook Avenue, according to an affidavit accompanying a federal complaint in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Both men were ordered detained Friday pending further court action.

The affidavit said the package was first spotted Thursday in Cleveland and was addressed to Shipton’s home.

The return address was from Glendale, Arizona, which the affidavit noted is a common point of origination for packages of methamphetamine.

A drug-detecting dog with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office also alerted on the package, the affidavit said.

Authorities attached a GPS device to the package and also for a search warrant they could serve when the package was delivered, the affidavit said.

Agents watched as the package was dropped off on the porch of the Volney Road home and a few minutes later Shipton pulled up in a car with a woman, took the package and was then pulled over by members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

Shipton admitted there were drugs in the package and he was to take them to Hollister, the affidavit said, and also help Hollister paint his house. Shipton agreed to continue with the delivery, the affidavit said.

Monitored by police, Shipton delivered the package to the home on Meadowbrook and Hollister took the package, the affidavit said.

When several other people showed up, authorities decided to seize the package because they were afraid the drugs and other evidence would be destroyed, according to the affidavit.

Authorities also found marijuana and equipment to grow marijuana in the home, according to the affidavit.

Hollister was taken into custody at the home.

The affidavit did not say when Shipton was arrested.