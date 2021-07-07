Men accused of storing toxic chemicals free on bond, set for trial next month

Brian and Samual Hopper, Richard Sickelsmith, storing hazardous materials and operating a dump site without the proper permits

(WKBN) – The men accused of operating an illegal toxic waste dump are free on bond after appearing in court Wednesday.

Brian Hopper of Sebring and his brother Samual are charged with storing thousands of pounds of toxic hazardous chemicals.

It was at the old Sebring Industrial Plating facility.

They were also charged with operating a dump site without the proper state permits.

The company’s former operator Richard Sickelsmith is also charged in the case.

All three plead not guilty Wednesday morning and are set for trial early next month.

