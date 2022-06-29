YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested two men Tuesday afternoon after spotting them in a car that was reported stolen Sunday at gunpoint.

Shannon Cooper, 20 of Philadelphia and Lenqwan Alvarado, 18, of East Avondale Avenue are both expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated robbery. Cooper faces an additional charge of receiving stolen property.

Reports said the two were spotted about 1 p.m. by city police at East Boston Avenue and Rush Boulevard in a car that was reported stolen from a Philadelphia woman Sunday in the parking lot of a Market Street store. Reports said three men were in the car.

When police tried to stop the car, the driver kept going. Reports said the driver went around a cruiser that was trying to block off traffic in the 500 block of East Florida Avenue and drove through five yards before stopping at East Florida and Homestead avenues. All three men were taken into custody there.

As they were driving, someone in the passenger’s seat threw a gun out the window, reports said. Police searched and found an unloaded .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun in a yard in the 700 block of East Florida Avenue.

All three men were taken to the detective bureau. Reports said Cooper told police he is from Philadelphia and was visiting his father who lives in Youngstown.

After questioning, Cooper and Alvarado were arrested and booked into the Mahoning County jail. The third person was released and not charged, reports said.