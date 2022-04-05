YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three men were arraigned Monday in municipal court, accused of breaking a sink and vandalizing a bathroom in a downtown bar.

Kyle Gamble and Maximilian Dinosaur Dawson, both 21, of Canfield, and Philip Stanic, 21, of Boardman, were arraigned on a fifth-degree felony charge of vandalism.

They are all free on 10 percent of $5,000 bond they posted Sunday after their arrests downtown. They are due back in court April 11 for preliminary hearings.

The three were arrested just after 3 a.m. Sunday after police were called to the Ryes Whiskey Bar on West Federal Street for a report that someone broke a sink in the bathroom and dislodged a sink from the wall.

Reports said an employee of the bar told police that another bathroom had recently been vandalized so security cameras were set up and the three were seen on security footage entering the bathroom just before the vandalism took place.

The employee said she heard a loud bang and the three walked out of the bathroom and toward the door as she called police.

Dawson was found on the sidewalk, Gamble was found by the back door, and Stanic was found on Hazel Street, reports said.

The three were booked into the Mahoning County Jail. Records show they were able to post bond later in the day.