Memories of Christmas Past opens at the Arms Museum in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Historical Society once again has its annual Christmas display ready to go at the Arms Museum in Youngstown.

There are Santas, trees and lots of lights.

This is the 12th year for the Memories of Christmas Past exhibit.

The seven first floor rooms of the Arms museum are set up in different time periods from the 1800’s to the 1950’s. Each room has its own theme.

“Very rare items throughout each room from Germany to America, ornaments, figurines and Santa Clauses. Just a wide variety of decorations that truly bring back a lot of memories that you would have as a kid,” said Memories of Christmas Past Designer Anthony Worrellia.

Last year more than 8,000 people went through the exhibit.

Through the end of the year, starting Saturday it will be open Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.