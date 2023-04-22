YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A memorial is set for 15-year-old Amya Monserrat who was the victim of a fatal shooting last Saturday.

She was a freshman and head cheerleader at Valley Christian High School. She worked for her mother’s business and enjoyed styling hair, dancing and spending time with her siblings.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. until noon at Stambaugh Auditorium. A Celebration of the Life of Amya will follow at noon. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Donations in the name of the family can be sent to L. E Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. To send flowers or plant a tree in her name, visit the funeral home’s floral store.