YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, family and friends will gather to remember the life of former Youngstown Symphony Orchestra Conductor Randall Fleischer.

A grave-side memorial service will be held Thursday in Hollywood Hills, California at 5:30 EST.

Fleischer died on August 19 at his home in Los Angeles.

He was 61 years old.

The service will be live-streamed online.

